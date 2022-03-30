Automate your outdoor lighting with TP-Link and meross smart plugs from $15 (Up to 33% off)

We have spotted some notable deals on outdoor smart plugs for your outdoor lighting and more this spring from just over $15. First up, Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the $3 on-page coupon. Regularly $30, this is 33% off the going rate, $2 under our previous mention, and one of the lowest prices we have tracked since this one hit Amazon back in September. You’ll also find the non-dimming option marked down to $14.99 Prime shipped via Amazon right now, which is only about $2 off but also the current best we can find on one of the brand’s latest releases. Alongside Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, it also provides smartphone control and dimming capabilities to your compatible outdoor lights this spring and summer (among other things). Housed in an IP64 weather resistant shell, if features a 300-foot Wi-Fi range and supports scheduling so you can “switch your outdoor lighting on and off…to save energy and have total automation.” According to TP-Link, it is a great option for “outdoor string lights, landscape lighting, swimming pool pumps,” and more. Head below for additional details.

As of right now, there really aren’t very many notable brands with a smart outdoor plug at under $15 Prime shipped. But another notable option we are seeing is the meross Outdoor Wi-Fi Outlet with three plugs for $15.29 Prime shipped. Regularly between $18 and $21 or more, this is among the lowest prices we have tracked on this model since it launched on Amazon in September of last year. This isn’t the brand’s HomeKit model – that one sells for about $24 right now – but it will work with Google Assistant and Alexa hub-free and provides a similar feature set as the TP-Link offerings above with three independent outlets.

The smart home deals don’t stop there, our dedicated hub is filled with notable price drops. We just spotted a great offer on the HomeKit-equipped ecobee 1080p SmartCamera alongside rare offers on Nanoleaf’s new modular Lines HomeKit lights. You can get a closer look at the latest from the popular smart home lighting brand alongside additional deals starting from $60 in our previous coverage.

TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug features:

Enjoy your smart home outside with this weather-resistant smart dimmer. Remotely adjust the brightness of your outdoor dimmable lights with the Kasa app or use voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free control. [Lights must be dimmable in order to use dimmer function. 4 Amp maximum] IP64 rating helps protect your plug against dust intrusion and splashes of water. The TP-Link based Kasa Smart plug will bring you more stable Wi-Fi connectivity with a longer coverage range of up to 300ft. 2.4GHz Wi-Fi only.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!