Home Depot discounts RYOBI 4Ah and 6Ah ONE+ 18V battery 2-packs from $79 (Up to 50% off)

Home Depot is currently offering a 2-pack of RYOBI 6Ah ONE+ 18V Batteries for $139 shipped. You can also score a 2-pack of 4Ah batteries for just $79. For comparison, you’re scoring a 50% discount for the 6Ah batteries and 20% on the 4Ah, which is up to $139 in savings. Whether you’re already in the RYOBI ecosystem or just starting out, you can never have enough batteries. I have five and that’s sometimes not enough, be that I’m using multiple tools at once or just need long runtime for various projects and continually swap out for freshly charged ones. Today you can score a pair of either massive 6Ah or medium 4Ah batteries, both of which are compatible with RYOBI’s entire ONE+ lineup that includes both DIY and yard tools. Keep reading for additional information.

RYOBI is the perfect brand for the beginner to intermediate DIYer. They have the largest selection of battery-powered tools on the market, which means that if you have a job to tackle, RYOBI can help. Not only does RYOBI have you covered on the DIY end, but they also make a number of lawn care tools that can help you remove gas and oil from your weekly routine. So, be sure to check out all RYOBI has to offer at Home Depot to fully leverage your savings from today’s lead deals.

Speaking of lawn care, did you see today’s New Green Deals? It’s headlined by Greenworks’ premium 48V 21-inch brushless electric self-propelled lawn mower on sale for a $130 discount down to $420 in the sale from its normal $550 going rate. There’s also several other deals to check in our latest New Green Deals, so be sure to swing by and give the roundup a look.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V 6Ah Battery features:

These RYOBI 18V ONE+ Lithium-Ion HIGH PERFORMANCE 6.0 Ah Batteries provide up to 6X more runtime, 30% more power, and run cooler compared to our standard Lithium-ion batteries to provide long-lasting reliability and better performance in over 225 ONE+ tools. These HIGH PERFORMANCE batteries also feature the most advanced on-board battery electronics that monitor voltage, temperature, and current to extend the life of the battery. When you pair these HIGH PERFORMANCE batteries with any ONE+ HP tool.

