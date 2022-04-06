Govee’s Hexa Wi-Fi RGBIC Light Panels upgrade your gaming space at new low of $150, more

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Glide Hexa Wi-Fi RGBIC Light Panels for $149.99 shipped with the code GOVEE6061A at checkout. This is a 25% discount from its normal going rate of $200, beats our last mention by $7.50, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re working on overhauling your office or gaming setup this spring, then Govee’s Hexa panels are perfect for your space. Designed to take on Nanoleaf’s Hexagon Panels, these lights deliver a soft illumination in just about any color that you can come up with. On top of that, RGBIC technology allows each panel to show multiple colors at once with a smooth gradient. The panels also tie into both Alexa and Assistant for voice-controlled colors, brightness, and effects. Keep reading for more.

Govee’s Amazon storefront is also offering its 48-foot Outdoor String Light Kit for $26.44 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $37, this is a total of 29% in savings and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Spanning a total of 48 feet, you’ll find 15 dimmable LED bulbs hanging from this waterproof strip designed to spruce up any outdoor space. You’ll be able to control the brightness and scene over your a Bluetooth connection to your smartphone as well.

If you already have lighting around your home and want to make it smart without replacing, consider picking up Wemo’s mini Homekit smart plug that’s on sale for $19.50 right now, which normally fetches $25. Also, for other smart home upgrades, be sure to swing by and check out the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 that’s currently on sale from $50 with up to $20 in savings.

Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels features:

Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels are composed of 10 panels that can be assorted into various shapes. It can be controlled using your favorite voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant as well as the Govee Home App. You can even customize your design, effects, colors, and more.

