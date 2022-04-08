Vitamix annual Mother’s day event now live: Up to $100 off blenders and attachments from $20

Vitamix has now launched its annual Mother’s Day sale with up to $100 off its range of pro-grade blenders and attachments. Some of these deals are now also matched on Amazon and found on this landing page. The blender deals start from $290 shipped and now sit alongside the buy one, save 20% or buy two or more and save 25% on the attachments directly from Vitamix. This is a great chance to score mom (or anyone for that matter) a high-grade pro blender that will crush through just about anything with a solid warranty and build that might last nearly a lifetime. Head below for a closer look at the deals.

Vitamix Mother’s day sale:

You can browse through the entire Vitamix Mother’s day sale right here where you’ll also find a range of blender attachments with the discounts mentioned above starting from $20 before the promotion applies.

Then head over to our home goods guide for additional cooking and kitchen deals as well as offers on lighting and household essentials.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender features:

Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups

Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups.

The 48-ounce container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. Cutting blades measuring 3-inch diameter to ensure a consistent blend every time. Electrical Ratings-120 V

Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results. Cord length: 4.5 feet

