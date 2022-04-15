Treadmills from $549: Bowflex 10 connected $500 off, NordicTrack T Series $100 off, more

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex Treadmill 10-Series for $1,499.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Originally up to $2,800, it more typically sells for $2,000 at Best Buy and Amazon with today’s deal leaving you with $500 in savings.This is matching our previous mention, $200 under the offer before that, and a match for the Amazon all-time low. Featuring a 22- by 60-inch running path, it also has built-in Bluetooth speakers, a wireless armband for tracking health metrics, and supports -5% to 15% decline/incline. An included 1-year JRNY fitness class membership and a 10-inch touchscreen console deliver loads of connected virtual runs that can “auto-adjust” in real-time to meet your needs as well as bringing direct access to your Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime accounts. Head below for more details.

For something more affordable, consider the NordicTrack T Series Treadmill. It is currently $100 off the going rate at $549 shipped via Amazon. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked in over a year at Amazon outside of a one-day offer at $447. While not quite as high-tech as the model above, it still delivers built-in speakers, a FlexSelect deck to cushion your joints, and EasyLift Assist that allows it to fold-up after your runs to save space in-between workouts.

Here’s a few more discounted treadmill options:

Bowflex Treadmill 10 features:

The Bowflex Treadmill 10 delivers personalized coaching, powerful performance, and streaming entertainment from the 10” console. You’ll have access to daily custom workouts personalized to your unique capabilities, your Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video accounts, and immersive environments from around the globe. Gone are the days of your treadmill collecting dust. Now, it’s collecting mile, after mile, after mile. JRNY Membership required. Wi-Fi connection required to access JRNY membership online features on built-in touchscreen.

