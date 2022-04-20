Our exclusive discount takes $200 off Bird’s V-frame e-bike with 50-mile range for the first time

Bird is partnering with 9to5Toys in order to offer our readers an exclusive discount on its Bird Bike V-Frame at $2,099 shipped with the code GOGREENWITHBIRD at checkout. This saves $200 from its normal going rate and marks the first sale of the V-frame that we’ve seen so far. Bird Bike V-frame is made for longer commutes to and from work, something that we all should consider as we head into Earth Day this weekend. Bird’s e-bike requires no gas or oil to function, and, should your home be set up for it, can be completely powered by solar. Whether you have solar or not, opting for Bird’s e-bike is a more efficient way to travel this spring and summer. It has a range of up to 50 miles and max speed of 20 MPH, meaning you can easily get to and from work on a single charge now that the weather is nicer out. Be sure to swing by our announcement coverage to learn more.

On top of being able to ride up to 50 miles, the battery is removable and replaceable so you can go even further before it’s time to plug back in. This makes Bird Bike ideal for longer commutes as we head into Earth Day where traditional e-bikes just don’t have enough range. There’s also both front and rear LED lighting to ensure that you can see where you’re going and also be seen while riding at night, should that be a requirement for you. Plus, the unique V-frame design makes it easier to get on the e-bike without having to lift your leg up high, making it an ideal choice for those with a shorter build of 5 feet to 5 feet 10 inches.

Bird Bike features:

Whether you want to free your mind or move freely up hills, the all-new electric Bird Bike is built to move with precision, performance and power. Built by the same team of vehicle designers and engineers who introduced shared electric scooters to the world. Bird’s electric bike is designed to capture the thrill of the ride and premium performance with best in class safety features including a manual throttle for an instant e-boost, a fully integrated backlit handlebar dash display and a powerful 500w motor for a smooth, yet powerful ride. The electric Bird Bike is perfect for your everyday commute, leisurely riding and everything in-between. Bird’s state-of-the-art e-bike combines the best features of commuter bikes, mountain bikes, and electric powered bikes to create the ultimate ride.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!