SanDisk’s 1TB Ultra microSDXC Memory Card drops to Amazon 2022 low price at $125

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $124.99 shipped. Also marked down to the same price at B&H. Originally $230, it has slowly been dropping in price, selling for around $150 or more last year and now sitting in the $135 to $140 range for the last several months. Today’s deal is the second-best price we have tracked, a new 2022 low, and the deepest price drop on Amazon since a pair of one-day offers during the holidays last year. If you’re looking for some seriously portable storage on a drone/camera setup, to upgrade your Raspberry Pi rig to 1TB, or to bolster your Android device, this is a notable option. It reaches speeds up to 120MB/s and is ready for loading apps alongside the included adapter for standard SD card applications. More details below.

Now, if the 1TB capacity is overkill for you, something like the 256GB model might hit the sweet spot for you. The lighter storage load also comes with a much lower price tag at under $28 shipped on Amazon as well as similar specs across the board.

But if you’re looking for a hardcore content creator’s setup, you have the check out the SanDisk G-RAID 2 Thunderbolt 3 Drive we reviewed back on World Backup Day. This behemoth is easily among the best, most feature-rich solutions for folks processing video content and the like with a gorgeous metal G-RAID design. Get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys piece right here.

SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC features:

Up to 1TB to store even more hours of Full HD video (2). 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. (2) Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See official SanDisk website.

Up to 120MB/s transfer speeds let you move up to 1000 photos in a minute (5). Up to 120MB/s read speed, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Write speeds lower. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors.

