Amazon offers massive Kindle eBook sale in celebration of World Book Day from under $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a wide range of Kindle eBooks on sale for World Book Day with prices starting at $0.99 and up. You won’t need a Prime membership to cash in on the savings available here, so anyone can get in on Amazon’s massive World Book Day promotion. Keep reading to find out more.

Amazon is promoting reading anywhere you are with its latest World Book Day Kindle eBook promotion. Owning a book on Kindle allows you to read it essentially anywhere you are. Whether you have a physical Kindle device, a tablet with any OS, laptop, or your phone, there’s likely a Kindle app for you to use to read with. The service keeps your reading progress synced across all devices so you don’t have to worry about remembering what page you were last on.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!