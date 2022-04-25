Score mom Chefman’s Electric Wine Opener Kit with foil cutter for $15.50 (New Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Electric Wine Opener Kit at $15.30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $18, this is a solid 15% price drop, the first notable deal we have tracked, and a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll find these things going for as much as $40 or even more on Amazon, but Chefman’s is a great way to score one for much less. It also comes with the foil cutter, pourer, and vacuum sealer you get alongside the others with the main difference between it and the more pricey options being the AA batteries this one requires (for the most part). You just slide the 9-inch unit over the bottle, press a button, and the cork emerges “in seconds.” It is a notable option in the avid wine drinker’s arsenal or as a gift for mom, and more for folks not looking to spend the nearly $50 the Cuisinart rechargeable model will run you. More details below.

If you prefer to go the manual route, the HiCoup Wine Bottle Opener is one of the most popular options on Amazon. Featuring a steel build with a wood-accented handle, Amazon is now offering up a $5 on-page coupon to drop the price down to just $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While not a huge price drop, it is one of the lowest totals we have tracked in 2022.

But while we are talking kitchen gadgets and gear, our home goods deal hub is really heating up now with deep price drops on Instant brand, Ninja appliances, Breville coffee machines, and much more. If you’re looking to land a gift for mom or just need to upgrade your own arsenal, this week is a great time to do so.

Chefman Electric Wine Opener Kit features:

ONE-BUTTON OPERATION MAKES OPENING WINE STRESS-FREE: Simply place the opener over the top of the bottle, press a button, and in seconds the cork emerges. No sticking, no breakage, no worries.

ELEGANT DESIGN FITS ANY DECOR: Black, sleek, and cord-free, the 9-inch tall black opener looks great standing on the table or in the dining room ready for action.

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES HELP YOU POUR LIKE A PRO: Use the sharp foil cutter to remove the metal cap neatly and easily. Insert the pourer to help the wine “breathe” and to go from bottle to glass with no spilling. A vacuum pump stopper keeps any wine left in the bottle fresh tasting.

