Baby Yoda Chia Pet you didn’t know you needed just hit an Amazon all-time low at $17, more

Amazon is offering the official Chia Pet Star Wars The Child in Mandos Satchel for $17 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 and previously fetching as much as $22, this is the lowest price we have tracked directly from Amazon on the adorable Baby Yoda inside of Mandos satchel. This is the same Chia Pet-style live plant setup you’re familiar with, just with a touch of Grogu. Including the seed kit (three plantings) and drip tray, it’ll only take 1 or 2 weeks for your satchel to be lush with greenery, especially with that spring sunshine. Head below for more Star Wars Chia Pet design deals.

We are also seeing some light discounts on the other Star Wars Chia pet designs if you’re not intersted in the Baby Yoda edition above:

If you prefer to bring some low maintenance greenery into the house or home office, this 4-piece bundle of artificial succulents in pots is a notable option at just $10. Most folks won’t be able to realize they aren’t real unless they are specifically examining them up close anyway and you’ll never need to worry about killing them.

Chia Pet Star Wars The Child features:

EVERYTHING YOU NEED IN ONE: Includes a unique pottery planter, convenient plastic drip tray and chia seed packets for 3 plantings.

FULL GROWTH 1-2 WEEKS: In just a few short weeks your chia pet will achieve maximum growth and enjoy a luscious green coat

MULTIPLE USES: Chia Planters can be washed and replanted indefinitely. The fun never stops with ch-ch-ch-chia pets!

GREAT GIFT FOR ANY OCCASION: Chia Pets are the perfect and affordable gift for any budget.

