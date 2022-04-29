Sony officially blocks subscription stacking ahead of new PlayStation Plus launch in June

After Sony unveiled the new PlayStation Plus program launching this summer, gamers soon realized a more affordable PS Now subscription would net them premium access at a particularly discounted rate. Anyone with a PS Now subscription would automatically be transitioned to the new premium PS Plus tier, but Sony has now stitched up the obvious loophole – it’s hard to believe they even left it open in the first place – to stop gamers from taking advantage. Head below for more details.

Sony blocks subscription stacking ahead of new PlayStation Plus launch

When Sony officially unveiled the new PlayStation Plus tier system back in March, effectively combining its monthly subscription service with its on-demand PS Now game streaming, it said those with existing PlayStation Plus and PS Now memberships would automatically get converted over to the premium $120 tier. But considering how some gamers stack up on years of PS Plus ahead of time, a rush to score a PS Now sub ahead of the summer overhaul to score a deal on the new PlayStation membership program ensued.

As expected, Sony caught wind of the workaround and quickly shut down purchases of PS Now and subsequently issued a statement that it would do the same for folks trying to stack up years on the two soon-to-be legacy services – if you had five years of PS Plus stacked up and then scored a PS Now membership, you would have effectively scored five years of the new premium PS Plus at a huge discount.

But that won’t be happening unless you took advantage immediately after release for were a “legitimate” PS Now user before hand:

As we prepare to launch the new PlayStation Plus membership service, we are doing some work behind the scenes to make the transition as smooth as possible for all of our existing members. As part of this work, we’ve temporarily disabled stacking memberships for existing customers until after the launch. Rest assured that your voucher code is still valid, and you will be able to redeem your code either when your existing membership expires and deactivates, or after the new PlayStation Plus service launches in your area, whichever happens first.

Here’s how everything works for folks not already a member trying to redeem a PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now voucher in the meantime:

If you are not a current member of the service the voucher is for, you can redeem your voucher using a PS4 console, PS5 console, web browser, and PlayStation App. If you join PlayStation Plus and still have an active membership when the new PlayStation Plus service launches, you will transition into PlayStation Plus Essential. If you join PlayStation Now and still have an active membership when the new PlayStation Plus service launches, you will automatically migrate to the PlayStation Plus Premium.

Everything will go back to normal once the new PlayStation Plus launches this summer or when your existing membership runs out, but until then you’re basically locked in to whatever you have before Sony put the hammer down on the obvious loophole it shouldn’t have left open in the first place.

You can get more details on all of this over at the official Sony PlayStation support page right there.

