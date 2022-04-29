Huge savings on The Economist magazine today at up to $148 off/yr. (Print and iPad version)

DiscountMags is now offering some deep price drops on The Economist and Forbes magazine from $5. The real headliner offer here is the 1-year of The Economist with print and digital access for $76.99 alongside free delivery every week, with absolutely no sales tax, and zero auto-renewals to worry about. Otherwise, you can opt for just the digital side of things at $54.99. This is matching our previous mention and a particularly steep price drop. On Amazon it sells for $225 right now and you only get the print version. This is up to $148 in savings and the best price we can find. Today’s deal can be used to extend an existing subscription or to land one for the first time and you can also send it to any address you like with an optional gift note at checkout. Head below for more details.

For those unfamiliar here, The Economist deals with everything from world politics to the latest in medical and scientific advancements alongside headlines from across the globe, business-related affairs, and much more. “Each issue contains detailed articles to satisfy every interest, including topics such as current affairs, the latest political climate, business affairs, and economics.”

Browse through The Economist and Forbes deals right here as well as this weekend’s DiscountMags sale event. You’ll find a wide selection of titles starting from $5.50, many of which are at the lowest prices anywhere on the internet and are roughly $0.50 above the best we have tracked in 2022.

The Economist magazine features:

Established in 1843 to campaign against the protectionist corn laws, The Economist remains, in the second half of its second century, true to the liberal principles of its founder. James Wilson, a hat maker from the small Scottish town of Hawick, believed in free trade, internationalism and minimum interference by government, especially in the affairs of the market. The Economist also takes a fiercely independent stance on social issues, from gay marriage to the legalisation of drugs, but its main service to its readers is as a global newspaper: To uncover new ideas from all around the world.

