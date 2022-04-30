FREE BLUETTI Plus program delivers gift cards and discounts on its off-grid power solutions

BLUETTI is well known for delivering high-end, feature-rich portable power stations, but it is now launching a new program for its loyal customers to earn free credit towards future purchases alongside exclusive seasonal promotions to make things more affordable. The BLUETTI Plus membership rewards program launched this month in order to create additional incentive for its existing customer base and to attract new members. Free gifts and sale prices, discounts towards expanding your portable power station rig on every referral, and free credits with every dollar spent on its off-grid lifestyle products (including the purchases you already made) are just some of the perks of joining its new membership program, and it doesn’t cost a nickel to sign up. Head below for more details.

BLUETTI Plus delivers FREE credit towards future purchases

Folks signing up to BLUETTI Plus start earning “BLUETTI Bucks” immediately upon joining and continue to do so from that point on. Looking to make future purchases and expanding your power station setup a more affordable proposition, it is a simple, hassle-free way to earn rewards that result in lower prices on every product from the brand.

BLUETTI Plus allows members to place their order at a special sale. A wide array of gifts and vouchers will be available only for loyal members. BLUETTI also offer free gifts on their birthdays.

Alongside exclusive seasonal promotions, free BLUETTI Bucks just for sharing the program on social accounts or referring others, and access to newly-released products before anyone else, BLUETTI Plus features a structured tier system based on how much you have invested into your off-grid power solution(s):

Our loyalty program is a brand extension of this appreciation for our community, a solution to increase the retention rate, and a way for us to show our current and future customers how much we value them

Outside of earning Bucks with your purchases, here are some of the other ways you can supplement your BLUETTI income and bump up your in-house bank account throughout the year:

One particularly notable aspect of the program is its retroactive policy. Unlike most programs of this nature where all of your previously-made purchases won’t actually get you anything, BLUETTI will honor purchases you made before the program launched so, presumably, those purchases you made over the holidays last year and the like will go towards your BLUETTI Bucks totals and deliver larger gift card/vouchers towards expanding your setup this year. BLUETTI says just “send us a message with the email address you used in purchasing and we’ll help to update your history bucks.”

You’ll find even more details on BLUETTI Plus on this landing page as well as the sign-up details and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!