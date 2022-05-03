Roborock makes some of the most popular robotic vacuums on the market, and is now rolling out some enticing discounts to match in honor of Motherâ€™s Day. Helping you or mom cross one chore permanently off the list, three different models of Roborockâ€™s latest autonomous cleaning machines are discounted for the occasion.

Roborock Motherâ€™s Day sale now live with robotic vacuum discounts

Headlining all of the Roborock robotic vacuum discounts, Motherâ€™s Day is seeing a notable markdown on the flagship S7 offering. Living up to that high-end status, everything on this model starts off with the 2500Pa suction system that comes backed by sonic mopping capabilities. To make the most of its 180-minute runtime, thereâ€™s integrated laser navigation that supports multiple floors.

One of the more notable aspects of the feature set is the mopping features, which provide some extra peace of mind. The VibraRise mop will automatically life up when carpet is detected, and the sonic cleaning capability scrubs floors up to 3,000 times per minute to tackle everything from stains to other debris.

Clocking in at the middle of the discounts Roborock vacuums for Motherâ€™s Day, we have the S6 Pure. This model might not quite be as flagship-caliber, but makes for an even better value following the price drop down to $429.99 following the added savings of a $40 on-page coupon.

Sporting much of the same intelligent LiDAR navigation and a Z-shape cleaning route, thereâ€™s also integrating mopping features here on the Roborock S6. While you are stepping down to 2000Pa of suction power, it can handle messes with a few taps of the smartphone app or just using Alexa. It may not have some of the more premium features that the flagship offering above sports, but will still make quick work of small messes and routine cleaning.

Gift a more affordable Robotic robotic vacuum instead

As the most affordable of the Roborock models on sale for Motherâ€™s Day, the E4 robotic vacuum still arrives with some notable features despite its more budget-friendly status. For starters, there is the same 2000Pa suction power as the higher-end model above that makes it capable of cleaning all kinds of floors. While thereâ€™s no onboard laser guidance features, the integrated Alexa lets you start cleaning with just your voice if the companion app wonâ€™t do the trick instead.

All of that is made even better by the price, which is sitting at $179.99. Thatâ€™s a total of $60 off the going rate and matching the best price weâ€™ve seen. This is also only the second time weâ€™ve seen this more affordable solution receive such a steep discount, as well.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!