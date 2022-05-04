Azio’s IZO Bluetooth mechanical keyboard and retro wireless mouse fall to new lows from $85

Amazon is offering the Azio IZO Wireless Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard in multiple colors for $111.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally retails for $140 and today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve tracked. Designed to give your office a retro vibe, this mechanical keyboard brings the aesthetics of a typewriter into the 21st century by using more modern keycaps and stylings. There’s a dual-function control knob as well which controls media as well as backlight functions. On top of that, this keyboard is Bluetooth so it can connect to your computer without being plugged in. You’ll also find the keycaps feature both macOS and Windows icons so you can use it with either operating system. Keep reading for more.

We’re also seeing the Azio Retro Classic Wireless Mouse for $84.99 shipped at Amazon. Traditionally fetching $100, today’s deal also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The top of this mouse is clad with genuine leather and is also swappable if that’s not to your liking. There’s a textured aluminum wheel and alloy frame as well for a more premium build. It utilizes a PixArt sensor that’s “designed to track flawlessly on virtually any surface, including glass and other high-gloss materials.” You can use it either with a 2.4GHz USB receiver or Bluetooth, making it a solid choice for using both at a desk or on-the-go.

Don’t forget to further upgrade your desk setup with Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 500GB portable SSD that’s on sale right now. Down to a new Amazon all-time low that we’ve seen, it’s down to $75 right now, which undercuts its competitors.

Azio IZO Wireless Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard features:

The IZO Collection is a vibrant collection of computer accessories aimed to boost your mood through color. By blending fashion-forward hues with ergonomic round forms, we created refined accessories that draw envious eyes and jealous fingers. By combining unique aesthetics and innovative technology, the IZO keyboard set will not only improve your productivity but also make a style statement for your workspace.

