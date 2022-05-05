Ride prepared with Topeak’s Mini 9-Function Bike Tool at under $14 Prime shipped (Up to 30% off)

Amazon is now offering the Topeak Mini 9-Function Bicycle Tool for $13.90 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, it typically sells for around $17 or so over the last year and is now within cents of the lowest we have tracked at Amazon since the beginning of 2021. Made for both professional and casual riders, it features a hardened steel construction with a folding design and an included neoprene carrying pouch. It delivers a series of Allen wrenches ranging in size as well as a #2 Philips screwdriver, and a T25 Torx wrench. Head below for more details.

A more affordable solution comes by way of the WOTOW Bike Repair Tool Kit. It delivers a 16-in-1 multi-tool setup with Allen keys, a socket wrench rod, flat wrench, screwdrivers, and more as well as tire pry bars at $8 Prime shipped.

This Delta Cycle Leonardo Da Vinci Single Bike Storage Rack is also a notable cyclist’s accessory, bringing your bike up off the ground to free-up precious floor space in between rides at $12 Prime shipped.

But if you’re looking to go electric, check out this deal on Bird’s V-frame e-bike. Now $300 off the going rate, it can roll for 50 miles before it needs to be recharged and is now $100 less than our mention from a few weeks ago. Get a closer look in today’s Green deals roundup.

Topeak Mini 9-Function Bicycle Tool features:

Used by both professional and amateur riders alike

Made using high quality materials and components

Tested to ensure quality and durability

9 Tools Total

Elegant One Piece Super Light Folding Tool

Weight: 92 g / 0.20 lb

Material: Hardened Steel (Tools),Extruded Aluminum (Body)

