ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI smart robotic vacuum with auto mop refill, home monitoring, more now $150 off

The new ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 autonomous robotic cleaning solutions deliver some of the brand’s most intelligent and high-tech cleaning experiences to your home. Today we are focused on the recently-released DEEBOT X1 OMNI robot vacuum combo with its new voice control system, a serious 5,000Pa suction power rating, Auto-Hot Air Drying, and OZMO 2.0 auto-mopping. It also packs in advanced mapping and obstacle avoidance tech as well as the quite elegant-looking OMNI multifunction dock that washes, dries, and refills the mop setup for “weeks of hassle-free cleaning.” Head below for a closer look and one of the very first price drops on the new ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI robot vacuum and mop.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI $1399 (Reg $1549) with code TOYS1399.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI robot vacuum and mop

Looking to bring “tomorrow’s technology to life,” the DEEBOT X1 OMNI’s included OMNI dock not only charges the unit back up automatically, but it also handles all of the mopping maintenance you would normally have to take care of on most of the competitors in the marketplace. We have seen our fair share of auto-empty docking solutions out there for the past couple years, but the OMNI dock features a fully automated mopping system. Simulating hand washing, it will automatically refill the DEEBOT X1 with clean water when required while also cleaning and drying the mop pads so you don’t have to worry about it for weeks at a time.

Once it is refreshed and ready to go, the DEEBOT X1 makes use of the brand’s OZMO Turbo 2.0 dual spinning mop system that runs at 180 RPM. ECOVACS says its pressurized pads can handle uneven surfaces with ease and will automatically avoid getting the carpets wet, among other things, by leveraging the system’s intelligent detection and mapping systems.

Interactive 3D maps

The system uses TrueMapping 2.0 – a series of interactive 3D maps (you can store up to four different layout setups here) to understand your home’s layout and more effectively navigate your space to clean every inch without the snags and manual intervention required on less high-tech systems:

The DEEBOT X1 OMNI’s enhanced navigation technology, TrueMapping 2.0, uses the advanced technology found in self-driving cars to learn and map a home’s layout quickly and accurately, even with complicated floor plans or conditions.

Say goodbye to pre-cleaning

Combining the AIVI 3D technology, an AI processor, 3D structured light sensors, and the unit’s on-board starlight front-facing camera, it is capable of avoiding real-world clutter, from loose cables and furniture to a pair of slippers you might have left on the floor somewhere – even in the dark. This also allows the X1 to effectively double as a home monitoring system, so you can pull up real-time feeds of your space, even in low light settings, with 2-way audio communication if you need to talk with your furry friends, or something of that nature.

Completely hands-free cleaning

Alongside the usual smart control, the X1 introduces the “next evolution of robot intelligence and interaction.” By speaking directly to YIKO (pronounced Ee-co) using natural language users can completely control the system hands-free with no need for other smart ecosystems and smart gear for connection, although it does also support Google Assistant and Alexa.

Ask DEEBOT X1 OMNI to start and stop, change settings, and clean specific areas – all without taking out a phone or relying on 3rd party smart speakers.

After cleaning, the heating device at the bottom of the station can activate 2 hours of electric heating to rapidly dry the cleaned mopping pad.

The new ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI robot vacuum and mop is available now with one of the first notable price drops we have tracked at $150 off the going rate using code TOYS1399.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI $1399 (Reg $1549) with code TOYS1399.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!