Save 58% on HP’s x2 Chromebook with a 2K screen and fingerprint reader at its low of $249

The official Best Buy eBay storefront is offering the HP Chromebook x2 Snapdragon/8GB/64GB for $249 shipped. Normally going for $599, this 58% discount, or $350 in savings, marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this Chromebook and beats our previous mention by $50. You can get this device from the Best Buy website at the same price. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor and 8GB of system memory, the HP Chromebook x2 is designed to be a powerful and portable device for conducting work. This Chromebook is more like a tablet that comes with an attachable keyboard for use as a laptop. LTE support is built into this device for mobile use as well. There are also two SuperSpeed USB Type-C ports for connecting accessories and charging. The power button has an integrated fingerprint reader on top of everything. The HP Wireless USI Rechargeable Pen is included with the purchase and allows you to take notes and draw. Check out our launch coverage for more information.

If you want to save some cash, check out the Samsung Chromebook 4 N4020/4GB/32GB for $159. To save money on Chromebooks, you will have to make some sacrifices. The most notable change you’ll find is the resolution of the screen. The HP x2 runs at 2160×1440 while the Samsung device has a 1366×768 resolution. The overall screen size is similar at 11.6-inches, which is why this resolution difference will be noticeable. The battery life between the two is also similar with the Samsung Chromebook at 12 hours and the tablet at 11 hours.

Depending on what you use your Chromebook for, you may need more storage. Pick up a Kingston DataTraveler Max 512GB USB-C Flash Drive for $80. This is a new Amazon low price and is among the lowest we can find. You can expect speeds upwards of 1,000MB/s over the USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection.

HP Chromebook x2 Snapdragon/8GB/64GB features:

Keep it light: Light enough to take everywhere you go, the flexible design of the HP Chromebook x2 lets you easily detach the keyboard and kickstand and makes for a great travel companion. With long battery life you can stay connected from anywhere.

More ways to get things done: Get it all done with the power of a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ processor and the 3:2 aspect ratio touchscreen. With a full-size detachable keyboard, oversized touchpad, and dual cameras, you’ll stay productive wherever the day takes you.

Bring the excitement with you: Experience entertainment on the go with a cinematic screen and dual speakers with Audio by Bang & Olufsen. Plus, you get all of the Google Play Store apps you love on a larger screen

