Save $200 on Canon’s EOS R mirrorless camera at best price of the year, plus lenses from $130

If you’ve been looking to upgrade to a new mirrorless camera or make the jump into photography, Canon is saving you some cash with its sale on the EOS R camera and lens bundles from $1,899. You can also save some cash on some Canon camera lenses from $130 as well. Headlining this deal roundup is the Canon EOS R RF24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM Lens Bundle can be had for $1,899 shipped from Amazon or Canon directly with an extra shipping charge. Normally going for $2,099, this is a cool $200 in savings and marks a return to the 2022 low price we’ve seen for this bundle. A camera/lens bundle is the perfect way to get a jump start in photography. The EOS R is a mirrorless camera with a full-frame 30.3 Megapixel CMOS Sensor. It is capable of shooting 4K video at 30fps and 1080p at 60fps while taking full-resolution still images at 8fps. The 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM lens that comes with this bundle is the perfect pairing for those just starting in photography. It has a wide focal range for taking both portraits and landscape photography. The IS in the name means the lens has built-in image stabilization for shooting at slower shutter speeds without blur. Learn more about the EOS R mirrorless camera by checking out our announcement coverage and our hands-on impression. Be sure to keep reading for other deals from this Canon sale which ends June 5 or when supplies run out.

More Canon deals:

Canon EOS R

For outstanding quality and convenience, all in one package, turn to the EOS R RF24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM Lens Kit. Designed to deliver optical excellence, the EOS R features a 30.3 MP CMOS sensor, DIGIC 8 image processor and a maximum of 5,655 manually selectable AF point positions ― providing incredible detail and clarity, even in low-light situations. Shoot stunning 4K video up to 30 frames per second (fps) or Full HD 1080p video up to 60 fps. Plus, when paired with the compact RF24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM lens, which boasts smooth and quiet autofocusing in both still and video shooting, thanks to its leadscrew-type STM motor, and optical image stabilization with up to 5 stops of shake correction, you’ll have the versatility at your fingertips to capture everything from portraits and landscapes, to everyday snapshots and more.

