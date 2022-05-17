Adventure-ready EDC knives and multi-tools from $4: CRKT, Gerber, Smith & Wesson, more

Amazon is now offering the CRKT M16 EDC Sandvik Folding Pocket Knife for $46.55 shipped. Regularly up to $65, it more typically sits in the $55 range and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Delivering a higher-end experience than your average pocket knife, it features Sandvik 12C27 blade steel, a stainless steel handle, and a bead blasted finish that reduces reflection. You’ll also find a frame lock to secure the blade as well as a fast-deploy flipper to pop it out in a hurry. Head below for even more pocket knife and multi-tool deals.
More pocket knife and multi-tool deals
- Whetstone 10-in-1 Multi-Tool Card $4 (Reg. $6+)
- Smith & Wesson S.S. 7.8-inch Extreme Ops $11 (Reg. $14+)
- Gerber STL 2.5 Folding Knife $11.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Smith & Wesson M&P Sear Knife $15.50 (Reg. $23+)
- Smith & Wesson Executive Barlow Knife $19.50 (Reg. $25)
- Smith & Wesson SWEX3 Extreme Ops. Knife $17 (Reg. $21+)
- Gerber Highbrow Drop Point Knife $38 (Reg. $54)
We are also still tracking some notable offers on KeySmart keyring-based multi-tools and gadgets you might want to browse through as well:
- KeySmart Max Key Organizer $65 (Reg. $80)
- Incl. flashlight, Tile Bluetooth tracker, more
- KeySmart Safe Box Cutter $7 (Reg. $10)
- KeySmart Key Holder and Organizer $14.50 (Reg. $23)
CRKT M16 EDC Sandvik Folding Pocket Knife features:
- Superior Performance: Sandvik 12C27 blade steel for excellent edge retention
- Fast Opening: Flipper deploys the blade fast
- Ultimate Durability: Stainless steel handle withstands hard use
- Minimizes Reflectivity: Bead blast finish reduces reflection
- Brute Strength: Frame lock utilizes a thick lock bar to secure the blade
