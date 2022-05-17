Adventure-ready EDC knives and multi-tools from $4: CRKT, Gerber, Smith & Wesson, more

Amazon is now offering the CRKT M16 EDC Sandvik Folding Pocket Knife for $46.55 shipped. Regularly up to $65, it more typically sits in the $55 range and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Delivering a higher-end experience than your average pocket knife, it features Sandvik 12C27 blade steel, a stainless steel handle, and a bead blasted finish that reduces reflection. You’ll also find a frame lock to secure the blade as well as a fast-deploy flipper to pop it out in a hurry. Head below for even more pocket knife and multi-tool deals.

CRKT M16 EDC Sandvik Folding Pocket Knife features:

Superior Performance: Sandvik 12C27 blade steel for excellent edge retention

Fast Opening: Flipper deploys the blade fast

Ultimate Durability: Stainless steel handle withstands hard use

Minimizes Reflectivity: Bead blast finish reduces reflection

Brute Strength: Frame lock utilizes a thick lock bar to secure the blade

