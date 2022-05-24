Bowflex’s full-body PR3000 Home Gym now $200 off for the second-best price in over a year

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym for $799 shipped. Regularly $999, this is a solid $200 off and the lowest price we can find. It sells for the full $999 at Walmart and we have only seen it go for less in a one-day sale over the last year or more. Delivering a complete workout setup to your home, you can essentially ditch your gym membership once this beast arrives. With support for over 50 “gym quality exercises,” it provides resistance levels between 5 and 210 pounds to grow with you through your fitness journey alongside a steel construction frame, multi-use hand grips, ankle cuffs, and the quick change power rod system for a full body fitness solution. More details below.

While we did see it go for less for most of the the latter half of 2021, the Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym is a notable alternative at $599 shipped. It delivers a similar but trimmed down experience by comparison to our lead deal with support for 25 different exercises ranging the entire body. It can also reach weights over 200-pounds and features the multiple cable pulley system with a bench that converts to a rolling seat for aerobic rowing and more.

Head over to our sports and fitness deal hub for offers on more home gym gear, camping essentials, and the latest new products. One standout offer here is on Echelon’s EX5 smart fitness bike, which brings that connected Peloton experience home for much less. Now marked down to just over $700 shipped, it is now at one of the best prices we have tracked. This model ships with access to on-demand classes and workouts synced to popular music as well as the ability to track and send your metrics to a companion app so you can manage your progress. Everything you need to know is right here.

Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym features:

Offers over 50 gym quality exercises to work out your entire body

Provides as little as 5 or as many as 210 pounds of power rod resistance

Multi use hand grip or ankle cuffs designed to add flexibility and performance to any workout using the quick change power rod system

Upgradable resistance to 310 pounds

Heavy duty steel construction frame offering long term durability

