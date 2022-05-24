This 4-pack of LED flashlights is a must for summer campouts at under $2.50 each

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Eveready LED Flashlights for $9.69 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, this is a 50% savings and makes the flashlights under $2.50 each, marking one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time. Each flashlight runs on three AAA batteries, meaning you can easily swap them out when the light starts to dim. Each one outputs around 300 lumens of brightness on high, which is actually a lot for a AAA-powered light. Plus, they’re all IPX4 water resistant, making these flashlights ready to use in all weather. Keep reading for additional information.

Given that you’re essentially saving $10 with today’s lead deal, it makes sense to reinvest a few bucks from that into the Gerber Paraframe Mini Pocket Knife which can be picked up for under $9 at Amazon. No EDC is complete without a pocket knife, so if you’re grabbing a flashlight, be sure to check out the Paraframe Mini.

Now, if you really want to have a fully outfitted EDC, then check out our post where we go over our favorite pocket knives, multi-tools, and more. I’ve been in the EDC world for a while personally and have gone through several knives before finding my favorite, so use my mistakes to make the best choice possible when picking up new EDC gear.

Eveready LED Flashlight features:

Four EVEREADY Tactical Lights, operate on three (3) AAA batteries (not included)

Handheld flashlight is up to 4x brighter than standard LED technology with manual focusing that lets you switch from a spot beam to a wide beam by pulling out the lens

Light, compact lanyard flashlight is easy to handle for everyday tasks like DIY projects, and has an easy to operate push button tail switch

LED flashlight delivers 300 lumens of light on high and illuminates up to 180 meters away for bright light even in large areas

