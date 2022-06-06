Amazon offers Hanes Short-Sleeve T-Shirt 4-pack for $9 Prime shipped (Reg. $13), more

Amazon is currently offering the Hanes 4-Pack Short-Sleeve T-Shirts, in several color options, for $9 Prime shipped. To compare, these t-shirts are regularly priced at $13 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This style is perfect for everyday wear and the tag-less design promotes all-day comfort. It also pairs nicely with shorts, joggers, jeans, or khakis alike and it can easily be layered during cooler weather as well. Head below to find even more deals today and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales from top brands.

Another notable deal is the Hanes Men’s Full-Zip Eco-Smart Hoodie that’s currently marked down to $15. Regularly this sweatshirt is priced at up to $25 and you can choose from an array of color options too. This is also the lowest price we’ve seen since January. It’s a perfect layering option for summer and pairs with any casual look.

Hanes Essentials Short Sleeve T-shirt features:

100% Cotton (Ash 99% Cotton, 1% Polyester; Light Steel 90% Cotton, 10% Polyester; Charcoal Heather 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester)

High-quality comfort at an affordable price

Full cut provides roomier fit

Double stitched sleeves & bottom hem for durability

Lay flat collar keeps its shape wash after wash

Either tagless or with easily removeable tearaway tag for comfort

