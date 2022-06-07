Skagen’s Gen 6 Wear OS smartwatch with Sp02 monitoring and more sees first discount to $229

Amazon is offering the Skagen Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch in multiple styles for $229 shipped. Normally $295, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is also the first discount ever at Amazon. Ready to take your smartphone game to the next level, the Skagen Gen 6 is powered by Google’s Wear OS, making it compatible with devices running the latest versions of both Android and iOS. It automatically tracks activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, Sp02, and even has a GPS to keep tabs on distance and path when running or biking. There’s also an always-on display, and you’ll find that it can reach up to 80% charge in 30 minutes, making it great for using while tracking sleep. Plus, Android users can find Alexa built-in so you can check weather, set timers, and more. Dive deeper in our hands-on review then head below for additional information.

This smartwatch stand will only cost you $10 and is ready to be used with a multitude of models, including today’s lead deal. You’ll find it’s not only easier to charge when the puck is in a fixed position, but it also makes it quicker to grab your smartwatch, as the charger itself stays in place when you pick it up.

Don’t forget about the Withings ScanWatch that we found on sale earlier today. You’ll find that it features ECG and Sp02 monitoring, with pricing starting as low as $227. This saves at least $51, and you can find out all the details in our post from earlier today.

Skagen Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Smartwatches with Wear OS by Google are compatible with phones running the latest version of Android or iOS. The newest Qualcomm 4100+ chipset brings a 30% enhanced performance. Improved power, more reliable connection and up to 4x range with Bluetooth 5.

Automatically tracks activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio, and SpO2 (blood oxygen). Activity modes with GPS keep you on track with your distance and path. Advanced sensors provide the data to power all your health and fitness tracker apps.

Always-On display now brighter with more colors and higher pixel count. Thousands of watch faces to personalize your look and always see the time. Hundreds of apps from assistant to fitness, contactless payments, music, social, news, stop watches and more.

