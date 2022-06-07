Light up your home with TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Bulb 4-pack at its new low of $27 (Save 33%)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Bulb 4-pack for $26.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally going between $35 and $40, this up to 33% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this 4-pack. These light bulbs do not require a hub as they connect directly to your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi which allows them to be controlled by Alexa or Assistant. Alongside this smart voice assistant support is the Kasa Smart app that will allow you to control the lights from anywhere and gives you more control over settings and schedules. One of the unique features Kasa has with its smart home products is called Away Mode. When enabled, lights and other select devices will randomly turn on and off to simulate someone being home to trick would-be intruders. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can check out the newer Kasa Smart Light Bulb 2-pack for $23. These bulbs output more light at 1000 lumens, with the model above outputting 800 lumens, and have a high Color Rendering Index rating which means these lights will provide better lighting for brighter colors and a better overall lighting experience. Otherwise, you’ll have access to the same feature sets present with the featured bulbs. One of the cool things you can set up with smart bulbs is having the color temperature of the lights change as the day progresses to simulate the Sun’s lighting.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals and releases of lights, cameras, locks, and even more. Right now you can pick up Nanoleaf’s new Lines HomeKit Light Starter Set for just $180, the new all-time low as well as one of the first discounts since its release. You can also expand the starter kit with the 3-pack Expansion set for $60.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Bulb features:

Dimmable 16 million colors and warm to cool whites (2500K-6500K), E26 A19 base. Explore endless lighting possibilities to create your favorite light effects for every scene you need. The Kasa app contains not only all the feature you expect from TP-Link Kasa family, but also guidance for you through each step of the installation to connect your smart bulb with your home Wi-Fi, Alexa or Google assistant.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!