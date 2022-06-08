Eddie Bauer takes extra 60% off clearance items from $5: Jackets, t-shirts, shorts, more

Ali Smith -
60% off from $5

Today only, Eddie Bauer is currently offering an extra 60% off clearance items when you use promo code JUNE60 at checkout. Plus, Eddie Bauer is having its Summer Savings Event that’s offering deals from $13. This sale is a perfect way to update your wardrobe with deals on jackets, t-shirts, tank tops, shorts, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Superior 2.0 Down Jacket that’s marked down to $110 and originally sold for $329. Even though it’s summer, this is a perfect time to grab a great deal on outerwear for the fall and winter. This jacket is waterproof, windproof, insulated with down material, and it’s available in three color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

