Razer unveils next-gen Android Kishi V2 mobile controller for AAA game streaming on the go

Razer has unveiled the second-generation Kishi V2 mobile controller grip. The first-generation model has been a popular solution among portable iOS and Android gamers for quite some time, and while the V2 version for Apple’s handsets will be coming down the pipeline at a later time, today we are getting a good look at the Kishi V2 mobile controller for (just about) everyone else. Head below for a closer look at the new Razer Android Kishi V2.

New Razer Kishi V2 mobile controller grip

The Kishi V2 mobile controller grip, much like its predecessor, delivers an almost Switch-style handle for your Android device. It features an extendable bridge designed to house the most popular Android smartphones “that won’t come loose while you game.” A series of removable rubber inserts are in place to provide wider compatibility, but it does appear as though it will work with the larger Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro as well Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 model with smaller Android handsets supported as well.

From there, you’ll find a USB-C connection to your device that, according to Razer, eliminates input latency to support responsive, seamless control alongside the ever important passthrough charging so you can game and juice your phone back up at the same time.

The Razer Kishi V2 mobile controller is designed to meet the standards of competitive console controllers with cutting edge microswitch buttons, analog triggers, and programmable macros. The Razer Kishi V2 features a stable, extendable bridge that perfectly holds most popular Android smartphones, providing a secure fit that won’t come loose while you game. Go beyond mobile gaming – use Kishi to play full PC and console games directly on your phone, with support for the biggest game streaming apps. Stream from your own device, or play from the cloud. (Third party hardware and services may be required).

Razer has upgraded the switches on the mobile controller as well with those found in its higher-end $150 Wolverine gamepad for consoles and PC. Alongside the updated trigger action beneath the actual buttons, a pair of additional shoulder triggers have been added for custom button mapping as well as a dedicated share button (although this will only work with folks using Razer’s in-house Nexus game launcher by the sounds of it) on the front panel – the usual face buttons, D-pad, and clickable thumbsticks are also present and accounted for.

The new Kishi V2 mobile controller grip is available now directly from Razer at $99.99 shipped, or about $55 more than the previous-generation model is selling for on Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take

The new Kishi V2 mobile controller grip looks to be a promising option on the Android side of things, despite its lack of an integrated physical headset jack many folks really would have appreciated. The iOS side of things is another story, as we are yet to see if it can keep up with some of the competition when it comes to streaming titles within Apple’s ecosystem the way the competitive Backbone One seems to have been able to accomplish. The Kishi V2 mobile controller grip for iOS is expected some time later this year at this point.

