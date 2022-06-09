Fossil’s Father’s Day Sale takes 30% off sitewide+ free shipping: Smartwatches, more

Fossil’s Father’s Day Event takes 30% off full-priced styles. No code needed and discount is applied at checkout. Plus, save an extra 50% off sale styles. If you’re looking for a gift for Father’s Day Fossil has fantastic options including wallets, watches, backpacks, briefcases, and more. One of our top picks is the Chronograph Tan Eco Leather Watch that’s currently marked down to $112. For comparison, this watch is regularly priced at $160. It’s a classic style that can be worn for years to come. I also love the tan leather band and complimentary navy face. Find additional deals by heading below or be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Chronograph Tan Eco Leather Watch $112 (Orig. $160)
- Machine Three-Hand Date Brown Eco Leather Watch $98 (Orig. $140)
- Gen 5E Smartwatch Black Stainless Steel Watch $199 (Orig. $249)
- Buckner Backpack $231 (Orig. $330)
- Derrick RFID Bifold with Flip ID Wallet $39 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Carlie Three-Hand Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch $98 (Orig. $140)
- Scarlette Three-Hand Day-Date Tan Eco Leather Watch $84 (Orig. $120)
- Gen 6 Smartwatch Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel $249 (Orig. $319)
- Hybrid Smartwatch HR Monroe Black Leather $139 (Orig. $199)
- Kinley Small Crossbody $105 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
