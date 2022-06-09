Fossil’s Father’s Day Sale takes 30% off sitewide+ free shipping: Smartwatches, more

Ali Smith -
30% off + free shipping

Fossil’s Father’s Day Event takes 30% off full-priced styles. No code needed and discount is applied at checkout. Plus, save an extra 50% off sale styles. If you’re looking for a gift for Father’s Day Fossil has fantastic options including wallets, watches, backpacks, briefcases, and more. One of our top picks is the Chronograph Tan Eco Leather Watch that’s currently marked down to $112. For comparison, this watch is regularly priced at $160. It’s a classic style that can be worn for years to come. I also love the tan leather band and complimentary navy face. Find additional deals by heading below or be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

