SanDisk’s regularly up to $350 G-DRIVE portable SSD delivers 2TB of EDC storage for $170 today

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Professional 2TB G-DRIVE portable Solid-State Drive for $269.99 shipped. This one carries a regular price of $350 at Best Buy where it is now matched. It sold for $360 or more at Amazon for most of last year before dropping down to the $290 range in 2022 and is now at the best price we have tracked this year outside of a brief deal at $267. I have been using this particular drive everyday for nearly a year with flawless performance. It delivers 1,050MB/s speeds in a compact “cooling aluminum core” form-factor with IP67 water and dust protection as well as a 2000-pound crush-resistant design, according to SanDisk. Head below for more details.

An obvious lower-cost alternative here comes by way of the 1TB variant that is selling for $160 shipped on Amazon. Taking this route keeps an additional $110 in your pocket while delivering the same rugged form-factor and performance, just with a lighter overall storage capacity. Otherwise, check out this faster Kingston model while it’s down at $115.

An even more affordable option enters with Samsung’s latest. The T7 Shield launched back in April at the same speed as the SanDisk models above and with a rubberized protective wrapping at $160 for the 1TB model. But they are already sitting at new Amazon all-time lows starting from $133 shipped. Get a closer look at the deals right here and even more details in our hands-on review.

SanDisk Professional 2TB G-DRIVE features:

Ultra-rugged durability with IP67 water/dust resistance, up to 3M1 drop, and 2000lb crush resistance

Pro-grade transfer speeds up to 1050MB/s Read and 1000MB/s Write (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Sustained performance with a cooling aluminum core

Up to 2TB of capacity in a small and mighty design (1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment and RAID configuration. For RAID products, storage capacity is based on RAID 0 mode.)

