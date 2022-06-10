Under Armour’s Summer Event takes 25% off polos, shorts, shoes, more from $10

The Under Armour Summer Event takes 25% off select warm weather gear. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Men’s Playoff Core Stripe Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $45 and originally sold for $60. The material features a four-way stretch design and sweat-wicking fabric, which is great for your golf swing. It also has UPF 30 sun protection and a snag-free design to stay looking nice for years. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out the adidas End of Season Sale that’s offering up to 50% off select styles.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $20 (Orig. $25)
- Playoff Polo Core Stripe $45 (Orig. $60)
- Launch Run 7-inch Shorts $28 (Orig. $35)
- Seamless Wave Short Sleeve $25 (Orig. $40)
- Storm Shake It Off 2.0 Pants $53 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Play Up 2.0 Shorts $18 (Orig. $22)
- Vanish Joggers $44 (Orig. $55)
- Seamless Low Sports Bra $23 (Orig. $30)
- Meridian Bomber Jacket $61 (Orig. $80)
- Rush Vent Tank Top $40 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
