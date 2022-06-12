Expand your Kindle eBook collection with today’s Gold Box deal starting at $1(Save up to 95%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Kindle eBooks starting at $1. If you’ve been looking to build out your collection of eBooks, now is the time with options from the mystery and thrillers to the nonfiction genres to choose from. Picking up a Kindle eBook comes with the advantage of being able to read them across practically any platform and having immediate access after you purchase one. And if you have to stop reading, Kindle will remember where you were so you can get right back into the action later on. Keep reading to see our top picks from today’s deals.

Our top picks:

You can check out all the eBooks part of today’s deal by checking out the landing page here. Once you’ve done that, you can stop by and see our top picks from a selection of Kindle eBooks that are on sale all month long. Alongside this month-long sale are the Amazon First Reads Freebies for June where Prime members can check out brand-new eBooks before they’re publically released, and for free. This is a great way to expand your library without spending any additional cash. While you can read these eBooks on practically any platform, the best experience will be on a Kindle e-reader. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the latest Kindle Paperwhite 5 e-reader.

