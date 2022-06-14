Banana Republic Factory cuts 40% off sitewide + extra 15% off your purchase

40% off + 15% off

Banana Republic Factory is offering 40% off sitewide as well as an extra 15% off your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s 9-inch Core Temp Shorts that are currently marked down to $34. For comparison, these shorts were originally priced at $70. This style is available in eight color options and features quick-drying fabric that’s great for summer. Plus, it has wrinkle-resistant fabric as well to keep you polished all day. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Banana Republic customers. Head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

