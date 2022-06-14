Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale offers deals from $30: Running shoes, sunglasses, more

80% off from $30

The Nordstrom Rack Nike Flash Sale offers deals from just $30 and up to 80% off original prices. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. During this sale you can find deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, sunglasses, and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Essential Venture Square Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $70 and originally were priced at $105. These athletic sunglasses can be worn by men or women alike and features a durable frame that’s great for sports. It also features 100% UV protection and has logos on the frame and lens alike. Score additional deals by heading below and be sure to check out the adidas End of Season Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

