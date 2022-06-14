Southern Tide Flash Sale takes 25% off all shorts from $40

Southern Tide takes 25% off all shorts for men and women alike. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Channel Marker 9-inch Shorts that are currently marked down to $60, which is $20 off the original rate. This style is available in four color options and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. The lightweight fabric is stretch-infused and it has an embroidered logo on the back pocket. Plus, you can choose from a 6- or 9-inch style. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
The most notable deals for men include:
- 9-inch Performance Shorts $67 (Orig. $90)
- Backrush Heathered Cotton Lounge Shorts $52 (Orig. $70)
- Channel Marker 9-inch Shorts $60 (Orig. $80)
- 9-inch Printed Performance Shorts $67 (Orig. $90)
- T3 Gulf 9-inch Shorts $67 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- 5-inch Caroline Khaki Shorts $49 (Orig. $65)
- Inlet 4-Inch Performance Shorts $60 (Orig. $80)
- Nonie Athletic Stripe Shorts $66 (Orig. $88)
- Hayes High Waisted Denim Shorts $56 (Orig. $75)
- Villa Heather Shorts $51 (Orig. $68)
- …and even more deals…
