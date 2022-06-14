Southern Tide Flash Sale takes 25% off all shorts from $40

Southern Tide takes 25% off all shorts for men and women alike. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Channel Marker 9-inch Shorts that are currently marked down to $60, which is $20 off the original rate. This style is available in four color options and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. The lightweight fabric is stretch-infused and it has an embroidered logo on the back pocket. Plus, you can choose from a 6- or 9-inch style. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

