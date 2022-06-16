Amazon’s 2-pack hanger hooks organize your bikes between rides at $10 (Reg. up to $18)

Amazon is now offering its 2-pack of Amazon Basics Bike Hanger Hooks for $9.91 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This set launched last year at over $27 before dropping to the $18 range for most of this year. It has since begun to slip in price and is now within cents of the Amazon all-time low. An affordable way to lift a pair of bikes up off the ground in order to neatly stow them in between rides this summer and for the winter, they are made of industrial-grade steel with a powder-coated finish and a hammertone grey paint job. Protective rubber arms keep your ride scratch-free and they work with “any bike up to 2.5 inches wide.” More details below.

You could also opt for this 4-pack of more basic screw-in hooks at under $8 Prime shipped. They might be slightly more versatile and can be used for other applications, not to mention coming in at under $2 a pop. This options also features a “premium galvanized A3 steel with a soft matt plastic coating.”

If it’s the e-bikes you’re intersted in, you’ll want to stay locked to our Green Deals roundups over on Electrek. This is the place to find the most notable price drops on electric vehicles, environmentally-friendly gear, and much more. Browse through our latest piece right here and stay locked to this hub for new offers every day of the work week.

Amazon Basics Bike Hanger Hook features:

Sturdy bike-hanger hook (2-pack) offers a space-saving, out-of-the-way bike-storage solution

Made of durable industrial-grade steel with a powder-coated finish in Hammertone Grey for long-lasting strength and good looks

Protective rubber arm covers help keep bicycle rims safe from scratches

Holds any bike up to 2.5 inches wide; maximum weight capacity: 40 pounds (18kg)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!