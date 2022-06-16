Golf Apparel Shop Father’s Day Specials offer deals from just $10: Callaway, PGA Tour, more

Golf Apparel Shop Father’s Day Specials start at just $10 and offer up to 50% off original rates. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. During this sale you can find deals on Callaway, PGA Tour, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, and more. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Callaway Swing Tech Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $40, which is $25 off the original rate. Hit the links in style, with sweat-wicking and stretch-infused fabric that allows you to fully swing with ease. This shirt is available in an array of color options and pairs nicely with shorts or chino pants alike. Rated 4.9/5 stars from Golf Apparel Shop customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Golf Apparel Shop include:

