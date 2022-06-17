Crocs Rad Dad Sale offers up to $30 off your purchase, this weekend only!

The Crocs Rad Dad Sale offers $10 off orders of $50, $20 off totals exceeding $75, and $30 off purchases of $100. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $45 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Rad Dad Pack that’s currently marked down to $70. For comparison, this pack of clogs and pins are regularly priced at $90. These clogs would make a fantastic fathers day gift and the clogs are a perfect shoe for summer. This style is completely waterproof and the slip-on design is highly convenient. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Crocs or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Crocs include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Sperry Sneaker Flash Sale that’s offering deals from just $30 shipped.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!