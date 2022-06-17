Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7+ with detachable keyboard reaches new low of $700 (Save 32%)

Amazon is currently offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3-inch i5/8GB/128GB for $699.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,030, this 32% discount marks a new all-time low price for this Surface Pro 7+ model. This price is matched at Best Buy. Coming equipped with an 11th Gen Intel i5 processor and 8GB of system memory, the Surface Pro 7+ gives you laptop-level performance in a device that can act as a laptop with the included Type Cover keyboard, tablet, or digital canvas. The kickstand allows for a variety of angle adjustments with the 12.3-inch PixelSense display sporting a 3:2 aspect ratio for more vertical screen real estate for increased productivity. I/O includes the charging port, a USB-A port, a USB-C port, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. With 15 hours of battery life, you will be able to be mobile all day without needing to charge up for those who are constantly on the move. Keep reading for more.

To greatly expand the I/O of the Surface Pro 7+, you could pick up Microsoft’s Surface Dock 2 for $210. It connects to your machine and will add four total USB-C ports with two on the backside rated for Gen 2 speeds and two on the front, two USB-A ports on the backside, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm in/out audio jack, and two display outputs from USB-C interfaces. At the same time, this dock will provide your device with Power Delivery to keep it charged at all times while using the dock. You could also pick up the Microsoft Arc Mouse for $52 so you don’t have to use a trackpad or touchscreen controls on your new Surface Pro 7+. The battery will last upward of 6 months and will connect to your device over Bluetooth for cross-platform compatibility. To keep your laptop bag compact, you can snap the mouse flat while traveling around.

If you’re looking for a laptop rather than a tablet that can act as a laptop, be sure to check out the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14-inch i7/8GB/512GB for $1,050. This too is at an all-time low price and comes with a secondary screen above the keyboard for increased productivity and multitasking.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ i5/8GB/128GB features:

What you need, when you need it. Iconic 2-in-1 design transforms into what you need, when you need it – a full laptop with keyboard, ultra-portable tablet, perfectly angled digital canvas, or docked workstation.

Powerful Intel Core processor. Get the performance you need across the apps, software, and drivers you use today. Don’t worry about that old printer you’re still using – Surface Pro 7+’s got you covered.

More ports give you more options. Power multiple 4K external displays, use your favorite hard-wired headphones, or even charge your phone with USB-A, USB-C, headphone jack, and a dedicated charging port.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!