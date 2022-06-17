Razer’s Rogue v3 Backpack supports laptops up to 17.3-inches sees first substantial drop to $105

Amazon is now offering the Razer Rogue v3 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop Backpack for $104.99 shipped. Normally going for $150, this 30% discount is the first substantial discount we’ve seen for this backpack. This price is matched on Razer’s store. Designed to safely transport gaming laptops up to 17.3-inches in size, the Razer Rogue v3 comes lined with TPU that guards against abrasion and keeps “your gear safe from impact damage” with the dedicated laptop slot being lined with soft woven fabric. All exterior zippers are outfitted with waterproof tapes to keep the elements out with additional protection coming from the rain cover. If you’ve been looking for a new way to transport your gaming laptop and associated gear around, this could be the backpack for you. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with this Laptop Backpack for $34. Just like the Razer option above, this backpack supports laptops up to 17.3-inches in size with three spacious main compartments with pockets to keep your gear organized. One nice feature is that the bag can be opened up 180 degrees to make going through security checkpoints like those at airports easier. The outside of the backpack is specially treated to add water resistance with the ability to connect a power bank to the inside of the bag and quickly plug in to charge with the integrated USB pass-through. The more you look at this bag, the more you’ll see that it is designed for traveling with the luggage strap that will allow it to be secured to the handle of your suitcase. Plus, it’s small enough to easily fit in overhead storage while on a flight.

If you’ve been looking for a new mobile workstation, you can check out the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14-inch i7/8GB/512GB Laptop for $1,050. The secondary screen located above the keyboard can increase your productivity and multitasking.

Razer Rogue v3 Gaming Laptop Backpack features:

Water & Damage Resistant Exterior: A tough, waterproof outer material and leatherette bottom helps to extend the backpack’s life and keep it looking new

Comfortable Padded Straps & Breathable Back: Supportive shoulder straps and a breathable air mesh back material ensure comfort

Protective Interior Lining: The inside of each compartment is covered in a special green TPU material to keep laptops safe

Store Laptops & Accompanying Peripherals: The backpack’s main compartment is large enough for the Razer Blade Pro or any other 17 inch laptop, while the accessory compartment has ample space for electronics

