Add top Kindle eBooks by Black authors to your library from $5 and below, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of the top Kindle eBooks written by Black authors for $4.99 or less to celebrate Juneteenth. If you’ve been looking to build out your Kindle library, now is the time with options from the biographies and memoirs to the teen and young adult genres to choose from. Once you pick up a Kindle eBook, you can begin reading it immediately on practically any platform and if you need to stop reading, Kindle will remember where you left off so you can hop right back in later on. Keep reading for our top picks from today’s Kindle eBook deals.

Our top picks:

You can check out all the eBooks part of today’s deal by checking out the landing page here. Once you’ve done that, you can stop by and see our top picks from a selection of Kindle eBooks that are on sale all month long. Alongside this month-long sale are the Amazon First Reads Freebies for June where Prime members can check out brand-new eBooks before they’re publically released, and for free. This is a great way to expand your library without spending any additional cash. While you can read these eBooks on practically any platform, the best experience will be on a Kindle e-reader. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the latest Kindle Paperwhite 5 e-reader.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!