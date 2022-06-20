Oakley offers $30 off Prizm and polarized lens sunglasses: Holbrook, Flak, more

Oakley is offering $30 off Prizm and polarized lens sunglasses. Priced are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Holbrook Mix Polished Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $201 and originally were priced at $231. This style is available in five color options and feature a classic look that will never go out of style. The logos are on each side of the frame as well as on the lens. It features a Prizm lens to enhance color, contrast and detail for an optimized experience. Head below to find even more deals from Oakley.

Our top picks from Oakley include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!