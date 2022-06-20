PITAKA MagEZ Slider charger delivers an iPhone 13-friendly 4-in-1 MagSafe design

Fueling all of the gear in your Apple setup, the PITAKA MagEZ Slider delivers a versatile 4-in-1 design. With MagSafe leading the way, there’s also a detachable power bank to complement its secondary 5W Qi pad for AirPods as well as an Apple Watch charging puck.

PITAKA MagEZ Slider features a 4-in-1 design

Multi-device chargers are nothing new in their own right, but MagSafe has opened the door to a wide range of even more versatile form-factors. Doubling down on that, the new PITAKA MagEZ Slider steps up the versatility while still keeping your charging setup in a compact footprint.

Designed for iPhone 13 and 12 series handsets, as well as your great Apple kit, the PITAKA MagEZ Slider features a 4-in-1 design. The most notable aspect of those four different charging options is the MagSafe support, which makes it a notable companion to Apple’s latest thanks to a 7.5W output from the magnetic Qi coil.

Though it won’t just charge your iPhone 13 at home, either; the magnetic pad itself is actually a 4,000mAh power bank which can detach from the main unit. Refueling over a USB-C plug that rests in the dock, the battery can be pulled away when you need a little extra juice during a commute or throughout the day. Its durable aramid fiber build also makes this power bank one of the smallest MagSafe-compatible models on the market, too.

On top of just refueling your handset, it can also handle other gear in your setup. On the back of the main housing is a little stand for resting AirPods and any other Qi-enabled earbuds on – this will refuel them thanks to a 5W charger built into the base and keeps the footprint a bit smaller than other options on the market.

Speaking of its sleek build, there is also an option Apple Watch charging puck that can be attached into the PITAKA MagEZ Slider. Thanks to a USB-C slot on the side, the adapter means you can top off your wearable when needed without it being a permeant fixture in your setup.

But back to the actual footprint for a second. All of the charging prowess of the 4-in-1 design arrives in a build that is the size of a mug. The entire charger can also rotate, making it a bit more convenient to grab AirPods off the back. Plus, you’ll also get a reusable gel pad that sticks to the bottom of the PITAKA MagEZ Slider to help keep it in place on your desk or nightstand.

Now available for purchase, the PITAKA MagEZ Slider is available directly from the brand’s online storefront. It enters with a $129 price tag and is discounted for a limited time below that with the on-page coupon.

PITAKA will also be holding a live event on June 21, on their Facebook and YouTube page to unveil the brand’s new products and initiative to help to protect the planet. If you want to find more products like the MagEZ Slider, don’t miss out.

