Amazon’s offering 30% off HALO Bassinets and Sleepsacks from $17 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering HALO Bassinets and Sleepsacks for 30% off. A highlight from this sale is the Micro-Fleece Sleepsack Swaddle that’s currently marked down to $17.49 Prime shipped. To compare, this sleepsack is regularly priced at $25 and you can choose from an array of color options. HALO currently has this style priced at $30 and it’s rated 4.6/5 stars from HALO customers. These sleepsacks make an awesome gift idea for a baby shower and is a great alternative to swaddling. The fleece material is also sweat-wicking and designed for babies weighing between 6 and 12 pounds. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks include:
- Micro-Fleece Sleepsack Swaddle $17 (Orig. $25)
- Winter Weight Sleepsack $24 (Orig. $35)
- Sleepsack Toddler Sleeping Bag $21 (Orig. $30)
- Sleepsack Micro-Fleece Wearable Blanket $17 (Orig. $25)
- BassiNest Glide Sleeper, Bedside Bassinet $119 (Orig. $170)
- …and even more deals…
Micro-Fleece Sleepsack Swaddle features:
- The original wearable blanket replaces loose blankets in the crib for a safer environment; the 3-way swaddle ensures your baby’s best sleep and an easy transition when it’s time to stop swaddling; number 1 choice of hospital nurseries to promote safe sleep
- Made with 100% polyester micro-fleece fabric, super-soft and plush inside and out and designed to wick away moisture; TOG Rating of 1.5 is ideal for chilly seasons and climates and keeping newborns warm and comfortable in any climate
- Generously sized swaddle fasteners offer adjustability for a perfect fit; 3-way adjustable swaddle allows Arms-In to reduce startle reflex, Hands-to-Face for self-soothing, and 1 Or 2 Arms Out for easy transition from swaddling to Halo’s SleepSack
- Inverted zipper opens from the bottom for easy diaper changes without undoing the swaddle; sleeveless to reduce the risk of overheating; arm and neck openings sized for a safer fit
