Amazon’s offering 30% off HALO Bassinets and Sleepsacks from $17 Prime shipped

Ali Smith -
AmazonHome Goods
Save 30% $17

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering HALO Bassinets and Sleepsacks for 30% off. A highlight from this sale is the Micro-Fleece Sleepsack Swaddle that’s currently marked down to $17.49 Prime shipped. To compare, this sleepsack is regularly priced at $25 and you can choose from an array of color options. HALO currently has this style priced at $30 and it’s rated 4.6/5 stars from HALO customers. These sleepsacks make an awesome gift idea for a baby shower and is a great alternative to swaddling. The fleece material is also sweat-wicking and designed for babies weighing between 6 and 12 pounds. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Micro-Fleece Sleepsack Swaddle features:

  • The original wearable blanket replaces loose blankets in the crib for a safer environment; the 3-way swaddle ensures your baby’s best sleep and an easy transition when it’s time to stop swaddling; number 1 choice of hospital nurseries to promote safe sleep
  • Made with 100% polyester micro-fleece fabric, super-soft and plush inside and out and designed to wick away moisture; TOG Rating of 1.5 is ideal for chilly seasons and climates and keeping newborns warm and comfortable in any climate
  • Generously sized swaddle fasteners offer adjustability for a perfect fit; 3-way adjustable swaddle allows Arms-In to reduce startle reflex, Hands-to-Face for self-soothing, and 1 Or 2 Arms Out for easy transition from swaddling to Halo’s SleepSack
  • Inverted zipper opens from the bottom for easy diaper changes without undoing the swaddle; sleeveless to reduce the risk of overheating; arm and neck openings sized for a safer fit

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Carter’s Hot Summer Deals offer up to 50% off dre...
Crocs Rad Dad Sale offers up to $30 off your purchase, ...
Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off summer be...
Exploding Kittens gets resurrected with brand new zombi...
Cuisinart’s portable pellet grill is perfect for ...
Save 24% on ASUS' 24.5-inch 360Hz 1080p monitor
OtterBox’s latest MagSafe 5,000mAh iPhone Power B...
9to5Toys Daily: June 20, 2022 – Apple TV 4K $49 off, ...
Load more...
Show More Comments