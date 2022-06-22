adidas offers up to 50% off sitewide + $30 off orders of $100: Running shoes, apparel, more

adidas is offering new markdowns during its End of Season Sale with deals up to 50% off. Prices are as marked. Plus, save $30 on orders of $100 or more with code SAVINGS at checkout. adidas Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Duramo 10 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $56. For comparison, these running shoes are regularly priced at $70. This style was designed to take you through your day, from your workout to running errands. They’re available in six color options and feature supportive features for comfort. Rated 4.6/5 stars from adidas customers. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks from adidas and you will want to check out the Under Armour Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 50% off best-selling styles.
Our top picks for men include:
- Duramo 10 Running Shoes $56 (Orig. $70)
- 4DFWD Pulse Running Shoes $96 (Orig. $160)
- Adilette Shower Slides $21 (Orig. $30)
- UltraBoost 4.0 DNA Shoes $152 (Orig. $190)
- Adilette Clogs $30 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- SolarGlide 4 ST Shoes $98 (Orig. $140)
- UltraBoost 5.0 DNA Shoes $152 (Orig. $190)
- Adicolor Essentials Biker Shorts $28 (Orig. $35)
- Edge Lux Running Shoes $56 (Orig. $85)
- Superstar Vegan Shoes $80 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
