Early Prime Day savings bring Echo Frames 2nd Gen to new all-time lows at $150 off from $100

As part of its early Prime Day sales, Amazon is offering its Echo Frames (2nd Gen) Smart Glasses for $99.99 shipped. You could also opt for the Polarized Sunglasses version at $119.99 instead. For comparison, you’d spend $250 to $270 as a non-Prime member for these smart glasses with today’s discount marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Echo Frames are made to bring Amazon’s services and functions to your daily commute hands-free in something you likely already wear: glasses. You can either pick up a pair that can take traditional prescription lenses or polarized sunglasses depending on your needs. There’s hands-free Alexa, a VIP filter, and up to 14 hours of battery life per charge. The built-in open-ear speakers with auto volume allow you to hear music, calls, Assistant/Siri, and more all without inserting earbuds and allowing you to hear outside noises as well. Sound interesting? Take a deeper dive into Echo Frames in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you want a smart glasses experience without spending $100, then consider the Razer Anzu at $80 on Amazon. Overall, Anzu offers a similar experience to Echo Frames but without hands-free Alexa, Auto Volume, or 14-hour battery life. Also, Anzu isn’t compatible with prescription lenses like Echo Frames, so do keep that in mind.

Don’t forget to swing by our Prime Day 2022 guide to find all the discounts that we’ve seen so far for Amazon’s upcoming shopping holiday. As we approach the event next month, Amazon is slated to usher in quite a few discounts to enjoy, meaning you won’t want to miss out on the savings.

Amazon Echo Frames 2nd Gen features:

Echo Frames are smart audio glasses that give you hands-free access to Alexa. They are designed to help you save time so you can focus on what matters most. Use them to listen to audio entertainment, control your smart home, stay productive and organized, and communicate hands-free

