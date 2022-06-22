Razor’s EcoSmart Metro electric scooter has a built-in seat at 2022 low of $470 ($130 off)

Amazon is offering the Razor EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter with Seat for $469.99 shipped. Down from $600, this saves you $130 from its normal going rate and marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve seen in over 12 months. Designed to let you sit and ride instead of stand, this electric scooter can be much more comfortable than traditional alternatives to ride. It features air-filled 16-inch tires for a smooth ride and there’s even a cargo carrier to hold your groceries, bags, and more. It can reach up to 15.5 MPH and the battery can last for up to 12 miles before it’s time to plug back in. Keep reading for more.

Take a little bit of your savings and pick up this light kit that you can mount directly to the handlebars in today’s lead deal. There’s five LEDs in the headlight and three in the taillight, ensuring you can be seen from the front or rear when riding at night. The kit is available for $9 at Amazon as well, which is fairly budget-friendly all things considered.

Don’t forget to check out our Green Deals guide over at Electrek, where we have discounts on a number of full-size e-bikes right now. Yesterday, we tracked down $300 off GEN3’s entire lineup of in-stock e-bikes, and there’s also our exclusive discount on the ONYX RCR 60 MPH e-bike with 75-mile range, which is down to $3,999.

Razor EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter features:

Soft padded seat and wide bamboo deck make for plenty of foot room and a cushy, stylish ride

Air-filled 16″ tires (406 mm) provide a smoother, safer ride on uneven terrain. Comfortable, twist-grip hand throttle and hand brake provide ease of control

Tote your groceries, books, or bags with the handy detachable luggage rack and basket

The EcoSmart series is now with a maintenance free hub-driven motor! The quiet, high torque, 350-watt motor boasts an up to 15.5 mph (25 km/h) max speed

