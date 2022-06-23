J.Crew’s Flash Event takes extra 50% off all swim styles including clearance summer items

The J.Crew Swim Sale starts now with an extra 50% off all swim styles as well as clearance. Just use promo code SPLASH at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the 8-inch Stretch Swim Trunks that are currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $70. These swim trunks have an adjustable waistband for a customizable fit and you can find them in eleven color options. It also has UPF 50 sun protection and it has a water-repellant finish. Plus, the stretch-infused fabric makes it a perfect option for sports. Score even more deals by heading below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!