J.Crew’s Flash Event takes extra 50% off all swim styles including clearance summer items

The J.Crew Swim Sale starts now with an extra 50% off all swim styles as well as clearance. Just use promo code SPLASH at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the 8-inch Stretch Swim Trunks that are currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $70. These swim trunks have an adjustable waistband for a customizable fit and you can find them in eleven color options. It also has UPF 50 sun protection and it has a water-repellant finish. Plus, the stretch-infused fabric makes it a perfect option for sports. Score even more deals by heading below.
Our top picks for men include:
- 6-inch Stretch Swim Trunks $35 (Orig. $70)
- 7-inch Breaker Stretch Board Shorts $40 (Orig. $80)
- 8-inch Stretch Swim Trunks $35 (Orig. $70)
- 7-inch Terry Shorts $40 (Orig. $80)
- 7.5-inch Pleated Chino Shorts $40 (Orig. $75)
Our top picks for women include:
- Ruched-Cup One-Piece Swimsuit $38 (Orig. $75)
- Squareneck One-Piece Swimsuit $38 (Orig. $148)
- V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit $38 (Orig. $118)
- Cotton-Linen Beach Shirt $33 (Orig. $80)
- Textured One-Shoulder Swimsuit $22 (Orig. $118)
