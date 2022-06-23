Save $400 on Lenovo’s Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Laptop with an included active pen at $1,050 (28% off)

The official Best Buy eBay storefront is offering the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14-inch i7/16GB/512GB 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,049.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,450, this 28% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for this laptop. This price is matched on Best Buy’s site as well. Coming equipped with an Intel Core i7 11th Gen processor and 16GB of system memory, the Yoga 9i is the perfect daily driver laptop that could even do some light gaming with the Intel Iris Xe graphics. The 14-inch touchscreen display features a 1080p resolution with a 360-degree folding hinge for use as a tablet, laptop, or even a tent. The Lenovo Active Pen is included with an in-body charging compartment so you can take notes or draw at a moment’s notice. Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4, and a Dolby Atmos speaker system round out the feature set here. Head below for more.

While the Yoga 9i does come with a single USB-A port and two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, you may want some additional I/O. In that case, be sure to check out the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Mini Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $200. This dock takes the downstream connection from your laptop and some DC power in to then split the Thunderbolt stream into three ports while also providing up to 85W of power delivery to your machine to keep it charged. There is also a USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 port for connecting whatever accessory you want. Over Thunderbolt, you could drive two 4K 60Hz monitors or a single 8K 30Hz monitor.

Another Thunderbolt 4 dock you can check out is Belkin’s new Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro at $347 with one of the first cash discounts it has seen since launching at the start of the year, marking a new all-time low. In total, there are two HDMI outputs, Gigabit Ethernet, a front-facing SD card reader, four USB 3.0 slots, and dual Thunderbolt 4 downstream outputs.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 i7/16GB/512GB Laptop features:

Meet the Lenovo Yoga 9i, designed to put your experience first with the Intel® Evo platforms powerhouse combination of performance, responsiveness, battery life and stunning visuals. Innovative features are encased directly in a sleek 2-in-1 metal chassis, combined with the advanced mobile performance of 11th generation Intel® Coreprocessors and powerfully immersive entertainment.

