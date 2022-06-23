Ray-Ban celebrates National Sunglasses Day with up to 50% off sitewide + free shipping

Ray-Ban is offering up to 50% off sitewide during its National Sunglass Day Sale. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Update your sunglasses for summer with the Clubmaster Classic Sunglasses that are gender neutral and will never go out of style. These sunglasses are currently marked down to $130, which is $33 off the original rate. The leather case is convenient for carrying and has a scratch-free interior as well as a dust cloth. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Ray-Ban customers. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Finally, be sure to check out the Backcountry new markdowns that offer up to 60% off The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, and much more.

