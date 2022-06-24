Amazon’s offering men’s underwear from Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, more from $14

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off men’s underwear from top brands including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nautica, and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping is free in orders of $25 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Tommy Hilfiger 3-Pack Cotton Stretch Trunks that are currently marked down to $27.60. To compare, these trunks are regularly priced at up to $43. You can choose from an array of color options and the material is infused with stretch for added comfort. They also have a logo brand waistband that adds a stylish touch. Head below to find even more deals today.

Our top picks include:

Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Stretch Trunks features:

Soft classic comfort comes with an elevated look in this 3 pack from Tommy Hilfiger, stretch trunks finished with a signature waistband.

3 pack of trunk underwear

Soft elastic logo waistband

Jersey knit

Added stretch for mobility

Contour pouch

